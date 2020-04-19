-
Turkish Spiderman superhero from Antalya brings joy to residents amid coronavirus lockdown
Burak Soylu from Antalya not only dresses as Spiderman, he’s become a superhero for his neighbours, helping the most vulnerable get through the coronavirus quarantine, as seen in footage from Friday.
Every day the young man, who worked in the tourism industry before the pandemic, gets groceries and delivers them to elderly people, as well as throwing sweets to children in his neighbourhood, bringing joy to all during the lockdown
“Reactions are so positive. By now, in Antalya they see me as friendly neighbourhood Spiderman. Because of my positive energy and helping hand I give them, I mostly receive positive feedback”, Burak said.
Turkey has over 82,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with at least 1,890 having died with the disease as of Saturday.
