Tutankhamun’s treasures on display at Saatchi Gallery

Treasures of Egyptian King Tutankhamun are on a world tour.

This marks nearly 100 years since his undisturbed tomb was discovered by a British archaeologist.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Baldwin reports from the Saatchi Gallery in London, the third stop on a 10-city tour.

