Two-year-old Indian girl has unique friendship with elephant in Kerala

The bond between a two-year-old girl Bhama and her elephant friend, Uma Devi in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala has become an online sensation.

On Friday, Bhama and her father Thirumeni Mahesh, who is an elephant caretaker, fed the animal and watched her bathe. Later Bhama rode the elephant through the streets with her father.

The 35-years-old female elephant, Uma Devi is also referred to as Uma Kutti, which means ‘small’.

“Uma Kutty loves Bhama and Bhama really loves Uma Kutty. They are not like an animal and a human baby. They are playing like friends, they are walking like friends,” explained Bhama’s mother Devika Mahesh.

The rare bond between Bhama and Uma Devi is now a sensation not only on the internet but also for the members of Mahesh family and the locals.

