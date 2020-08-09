-
UK: NHS nurses and staff rally in London to protest exclusion from pay rise - 16 mins ago
-
Two-year-old Indian girl has unique friendship with elephant in Kerala - 38 mins ago
-
Germany begins mandatory coronavirus tests for travelers | DW News - 42 mins ago
-
France: Solidarity rally held in wake of fire at mosque near Lyon - 42 mins ago
-
Josh VS Julian’s mad finale over insane obstacle course’s £10k prize! – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19: Chile death toll tops 10,000 - about 1 hour ago
-
Lebanese protesters storm ministry buildings as anger over Beirut explosion grows - about 1 hour ago
-
Paris makes masks compulsory in busy outdoors areas from Monday - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000 - about 1 hour ago
-
Afghan president agrees Taliban prisoner release - about 1 hour ago
Two-year-old Indian girl has unique friendship with elephant in Kerala
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The bond between a two-year-old girl Bhama and her elephant friend, Uma Devi in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala has become an online sensation.
On Friday, Bhama and her father Thirumeni Mahesh, who is an elephant caretaker, fed the animal and watched her bathe. Later Bhama rode the elephant through the streets with her father.
The 35-years-old female elephant, Uma Devi is also referred to as Uma Kutti, which means ‘small’.
“Uma Kutty loves Bhama and Bhama really loves Uma Kutty. They are not like an animal and a human baby. They are playing like friends, they are walking like friends,” explained Bhama’s mother Devika Mahesh.
The rare bond between Bhama and Uma Devi is now a sensation not only on the internet but also for the members of Mahesh family and the locals.
Video ID: 20200809-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200809-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly