UAE: Beaches reopened as coronavirus measures eased in Dubai
Beach-goers were seen relaxing on Jumeirah beach, after some of Dubai’s beaches were opened following the easing of Coronavirus restrictions, on Friday.
Visitors were able to sunbathe and swim in the sea. Russian residents Alina and Alessandra expressed their happiness after Dubai de-escalated the strict lockdown measures.
Reflecting on the past few months, Alina said she was pleased that “finally it is possible to swim and there are a bunch of people. We can now feel Dubai’s atmosphere, not like when we were sitting at home and suffered,” Alina said.
Alessandra said it had been “very difficult” in quarantine.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered a nationwide curfew to halt the spread of the coronavirus at the end of March. Residents were forbidden to leave their homes between 19:00 and 06:00 local time. All passenger and transit flights were suspended
Other attractions including the Dubai Frame and major parks were also reopened, although visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distance.
