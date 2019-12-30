-
UAE: Celebrities arrive ahead of Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2019
Football’s main figures gathered ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where the sport’s celebrities are awarded titles such as ‘Best goalkeeper of the year’, ‘Player revelation of the year’, ‘Best player of the year’ and others.
Best Referee winner Stephanie Frappart, Player Revelation of the Year winner Joao Felix from Atletico de Madrid and French association football manager Didier Deschamps were among those who were seen arriving.
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded ‘Best Men’s Player’ of the Year, beating Argentinian rival Lionel Messi to the title. Ronaldo has been on the shortlist for the past eight consecutive seasons.
