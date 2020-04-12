UAE: Drive-through coronavirus test centre opens in Dubai

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A coronavirus drive-through testing facility opened in Mina Rashid, Dubai, as footage filmed on Sunday shows.

Patients were screened while sitting in their cars, with medics checking their temperature and performing a swab in less than two minutes. The results are available between two and four days.

The facility was open to ensure people over 60-years old, patients with underlying medical conditions and pregnant women could be tested quickly and in a safe, isolated environment, as manager Dr. Mohanna Jamel Abbas Hasan explained.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the UAE have recorded 3,736 confirmed cases and 20 deaths.

