-
UAE: Dubai speed radars set up to detect coronavirus curfew offenders
The United Arab Emirates authorities reset speed radars in Dubai on Wednesday to fine violators of the coronavirus night curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
The country lifted its COVID-19 lockdown on May, 27 but issued a movement ban between 11 PM (1900 GMT) and 6 AM (0200 GMT).
Drivers who need to commute between curfew hours for emergency or essential purposes have to apply for a permit beforehand. The fine for being caught flouting the rules by the speed radars is reportedly AED 3,000 (€ 740).
