UAE: Dubai tower dwellers make some noise for COVID-19 healthcare workers

Dubai residents showed their support for healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak by creating noise from their balconies on Wednesday evening.

Footage from the city’s DAMAC Heights Residence shows the Dubai cityscape coming alive with the sounds of whooping, whistling, and the banging of pots and pans at 20:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

The United Arab Emirates have 333 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with two dead and 52 recovered as of Thursday, according to Johns Hokpins University.

More than 510,000 people around the world have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

