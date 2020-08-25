Share
UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report

11 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates cancelled a planned meeting with the United States and Israel over differences on the possible sale of American F-35 fighter jets to the Gulf state opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a report said on Monday.
Israel is the only country in the Middle East to have the F-35, the US’s most advanced fighter jet, and it has been US policy to make sure Israel has a qualitative military advantage in the region.
Israel believes it would be threatened by the US selling F-35s to the UAE.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, he joins us live from London by Skype to discuss the latest updates.

