UAE: Ronaldo and Bronze awarded “Player of the Year” awards in respective categories

Portuguese legend Christiano Ronaldo and English player Lucy Bronze bagged the men’s and women’s Player of the Year awards at Dubai’s 2019 Globe Soccer event.

Ronaldo, who came with his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Junior, thanked his family, team and everyone who voted for him during his acceptance speech at the ceremony.

CR7’s year closes on a high note with the award, after paying a €19 million ($21.6 million) fine over tax evasion accusations and being left off Portugal’s team in late 2018 amid sexual assault allegations.

The Juventus superstar had been on the shortlist for the past eight consecutive seasons. At the end of the ceremony, all award recipients posed for a family photo.

