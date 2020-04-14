UAE: “Smart helmet” that can read temperatures from safe distance unveiled in Dubai

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dubai’s Corporation for Ambulance Services has unveiled a ‘smart helmet’ outfitted with cameras that will enable paramedics to check people’s body temperature from a safe distance, footage from Dubai Tuesday shows.

“[The] Smart helmet that detects the temperature of the crowd or the person in front. It can be in a single mode for one person or sometimes if its a crowded place it can detect many people on crowd mode. It can detect the temperature of all the patients that you have, ” explained advance paramedic Aisha Al Balushi at the unveiling.

The Helmet is fitted with two cameras that can show the wearer the body temperatures of people passing by on a screen monitor inside the helmet. The helmet is also equipped with an alarm that would be activated when high body temperature is detected, enabling the health authorities to take further measures with the person in question an to assist in curbing the spread of the virus.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the United Arab Emirates have recorded 4,521 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.

Video ID: 20200414-027

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-027

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly