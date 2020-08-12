-
8 signs you’re in survival mode and how to start living – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Champions League ‘Final Eight’ kicks off as PSG and Atalanta clash in Lisbon - 8 hours ago
-
Belarus protests: Third night of anger as opposition candidate flees - 8 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in France: PM Castex warns country “going the wrong way” - 8 hours ago
-
Spain: Royal family”s visit divides Mallorca residents in wake of Juan Carlos departure - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong tensions: Extradition deals with France and Germany suspended - 8 hours ago
-
Scotland derailment: at least one dead, FM Sturgeon declares major incident - 8 hours ago
-
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts to the early reports of a train derailing - 8 hours ago
-
UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon - 9 hours ago
-
UNICEF: Conflict in Syria forces children into child labour - 9 hours ago
UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon
Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:
➡️ Biden picks Harris: Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate for US election
➡️ Belarus protests: Security forces target media and beat demonstrators amid vote anger
➡️ #TheCube Using Telegram to keep connected in Belarus
➡️ Lebanon Politics: People call for complete overhaul of the political system
➡️ Bleak Market: Official figures set to show Britain’s Economy has entered recession
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN
Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories
Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
#Euronews
#EuronewsLive
#GoodMorningEurope
#EuronewsNow
#EuronewsTonight