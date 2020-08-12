UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon

Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:

➡️ Biden picks Harris: Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate for US election

➡️ Belarus protests: Security forces target media and beat demonstrators amid vote anger

➡️ #TheCube Using Telegram to keep connected in Belarus

➡️ Lebanon Politics: People call for complete overhaul of the political system

➡️ Bleak Market: Official figures set to show Britain’s Economy has entered recession

