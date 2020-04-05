Uganda: Army distributes supplies to vulnerable in Kampala amid COVID-19 lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Ugandan army delivered supplies to vulnerable people in Bwaise, one of the poorest suburbs of the Ugandan capital Kampala, on Saturday amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda waved the supply convoy of with a Ugandan flag. The supplies given out reportedly include maize meal, beans, salt, as well as powdered milk and sugar for the sick and lactating mothers.

Currently supplies are only being distributed to people in Kampala and its greater metropolitan area.

Uganda has logged just 48 cases of the coronavirus and no reported deaths as of Sunday, although testing rates in the country are low.

