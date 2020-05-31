-
USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica - 15 hours ago
-
UK: Jeremy Corbyn’s brother arrested at London anti-lockdown protest - 15 hours ago
-
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest - 15 hours ago
-
Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle - 15 hours ago
-
30 km on horseback for a mobile signal: 7-y/o Argentinian takes homework very seriously - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate - 15 hours ago
-
Venezuela: Portuguesa locals await lucky refuel draw in “gas bingo” - 15 hours ago
-
Chinese school students return to classes with DIY “wings” to keep social distance - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: Dresden Green Vault museum reopens six months after jewels theft - 15 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates: “Reliable” robot fleet to combat COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An HIV-positive health worker has been cycling more than 80 km (50 miles) daily to deliver medication to fellow HIV patients in Kampala, Uganda, amid the coronavirus outbreak. He could be seen on Friday picking up medication and delivering it.
Simon Peter Bukenya is a member of one of Uganda’s Village Health Teams, a community-level primary care nationwide project, and has been living with HIV himself for 30 years.
“Simon helped to reach the facility and get for me that medication at a free cost because I didn’t give him anything. What he did was just volunteering cause I was stuck and had no any other hope because he was my last option,” said Christine Kasabiti, one of the around 200 HIV-positive patients Simon has visited.
Bukenya decided to volunteer to deliver the drugs because he as those with HIV compromised immune systems are at greater risk from the coronavirus.
“My day starts when I receive a call from a client and then he gives me the details of his or hers and then I cycle to that facility where she gets or he gets their drugs and then I pick the drugs, I ride and then I take the drugs to their places,” he explained.
According to the UN, about 6 percent of Ugandans, or 1.4 million people, are HIV-positive; one of the highest rates in East Africa.
Video ID: 20200529-073
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200529-073
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly