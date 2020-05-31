Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An HIV-positive health worker has been cycling more than 80 km (50 miles) daily to deliver medication to fellow HIV patients in Kampala, Uganda, amid the coronavirus outbreak. He could be seen on Friday picking up medication and delivering it.

Simon Peter Bukenya is a member of one of Uganda’s Village Health Teams, a community-level primary care nationwide project, and has been living with HIV himself for 30 years.

“Simon helped to reach the facility and get for me that medication at a free cost because I didn’t give him anything. What he did was just volunteering cause I was stuck and had no any other hope because he was my last option,” said Christine Kasabiti, one of the around 200 HIV-positive patients Simon has visited.

Bukenya decided to volunteer to deliver the drugs because he as those with HIV compromised immune systems are at greater risk from the coronavirus.

“My day starts when I receive a call from a client and then he gives me the details of his or hers and then I cycle to that facility where she gets or he gets their drugs and then I pick the drugs, I ride and then I take the drugs to their places,” he explained.

According to the UN, about 6 percent of Ugandans, or 1.4 million people, are HIV-positive; one of the highest rates in East Africa.

