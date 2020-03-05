Uganda jails filmmaker Moses Bwayo for documentary on Bobi Wine

Ugandan filmmaker Moses Bwayo lands in jail after filming a documentary on opposition figure Bobi Wine. Also, we head to Ivory Coast, where around 700,000 people are suffering from being stateless. And finally, the Seychelles introduce us to their “love nut”: an iconic seed known for its mythical powers that islanders are keen to protect.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en