Uganda’s Lady Justice | Witness

Susan Kigula is a self-confident, strong woman. She is always well dressed and, like any businesswoman, she navigates through her challenging everyday life with power and determination.

But Susan spent 16 years in prison, charged with murdering her husband and sentenced to death in 2002. Giving up was never an option for her and it never will be.

While in prison, Susan studied law and in an historic Supreme Court verdict on January 21, 2009, her case changed the laws of her country: no more mandatory death sentence on charges of murder.

Today, Susan helms her own organisation, helping orphaned children of prisoners and empowering former female inmates in their reintegration, a challenge no one else is tackling in Uganda. Her turbulent life story continues to shape her everyday life.

