UK: Activists hold “No war with Iran” rally after Gen. Soleimani’s killing in US airstrike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Activists gathered outside Downing Street in central London on Saturday to condemn the US airstrike near Baghdad airport that killed top Iranian Quds Forces General Qasem Soleimani.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell of the Labour Party spoke at the ‘No War with Iran’ rally, hosted by Stop the War Coalition, calling on the UK government to publicly denounce the attack. McDonnell said that “it is not good enough for the UK government just to appeal for a de-escalation. What we expect the UK government to do is to come out in total and outright condemnation of this act of violence.”

The protesters were seen with banners urging an end to aggression against Iran and against any further escalation of the issue.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming that the US had carried out the airstrike against Soleimani and his convoy at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday that the US would “face the consequences of their mistake, not only today but also in the coming years.”

Video ID: 20200104-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly