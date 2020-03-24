UK: Alex Salmond found not guilty on sexual misconduct charges

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Scotland’s former First Minister Alex Salmond was found not guilty on 12 out of 13 charges of sexual misconduct against him following a court ruling in Edinburgh on Monday.

The outcome was “not guilty” on 12 charges with a “not proven” verdict given over one charge and the Crown withdrawing another charge.

Salmond addressed members of the press saying that the nightmare of his court battle over the last two years is nothing compared to the nightmare of the COVID-19 pandemic facing the world now.

Salmond was First Minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014 before resigning from that position in September 2014 following the outcome of the Scottish independence referendum. He then resigned from the Scottish National Party in August 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct during his tenure as First Minister.

