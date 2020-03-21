UK: Alex Salmond’s sexual assault trial adjourned for the weekend

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond left the High Court in Edinburgh amid verbal abuse from crowds outside on Friday as his trial for 13 alleged sexual offences heard closing its arguments.

The jury has now been sent home for the weekend and will resume on Monday. The trial had thus far lasted for two weeks and the jury of nine women and six men retired at 14:00 local time on Friday. The jury will have to make a majority decision of guilty, not guilty or not proven for each of the 13 charges against Mr. Salmond.

Salmond, who was the first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, was the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for over twenty years.

Salmond denies all 13 allegations, which include attempted rape at the official residence of the Scottish first minister, Bute House, in June 2014. The charges occur between June 2008 and November 2014, all charges took place during Salmond’s reign as Scotland’s first minister.

Salmond resigned from the SNP after the allegations became public in August 2018. He was officially arrested and charged in January 2019. He insists he is innocent of all 13 charges and has already been acquitted during this trial of a 14th sexual assault charge against another woman.

