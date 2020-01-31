UK and EU prepare for next Brexit phase – a trade deal

As London hopes for a “zero-tariff, zero-quota trade agreement” post-Brexit, Brussels is insisting on a “level playing field”. Meanwhile, British bankers are counting on maintaining their access to EU financial markets through a system called financial equivalence. Finally, iconic tea maker PG Tips is up for sale as cuppa consumption goes cold.

