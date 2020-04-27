-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Arsenal FC players return to training after six weeks in lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Arsenal FC became the Premier League’s first side to resume training on Monday after more than two weeks in lockdown. It happened after the club introduced new policies that would allow players to practice safely.
Footage shows footballers arriving in flashy cars at the club’s training facility in Hertfordshire.
Players were reportedly asked to come in small batches, with one player confined to his own pitch.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta who tested positive for COVID-19 in March has since fully recovered.
Video ID: 20200427-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200427-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly