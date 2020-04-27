UK: Arsenal FC players return to training after six weeks in lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Arsenal FC became the Premier League’s first side to resume training on Monday after more than two weeks in lockdown. It happened after the club introduced new policies that would allow players to practice safely.

Footage shows footballers arriving in flashy cars at the club’s training facility in Hertfordshire.

Players were reportedly asked to come in small batches, with one player confined to his own pitch.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta who tested positive for COVID-19 in March has since fully recovered.

