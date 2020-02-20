-
UK: Assange case “Dreyfus” of our age says Shadow Chancellor McDonnell after prison visit
The UK’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell paid a two-hour visit to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Belmarsh prison in London on Thursday.
McDonnell became the first British MP to visit Assange behind bars at HMP Belmarsh, after which he addressed the media outside the facility.
“I want to make it absolutely clear what my view is in this case, I think this is one of the most important and significant trials of this generation and in fact longer, I think it is the [Alfred] Dreyfus case of our age,” said the shadow chancellor of the Assange extradition case.
McDonnell said he deplored “the way in which a person is being persecuted for political reasons for simply exposing the truth of what went on in relation to recent wars.” The shadow chancellor also expressed his hopes that Assange would not be extradited to the US.
