UK: Assange lawyers and supporters decry treatment at extradition hearing
The defence team and supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denounced the treatment by prison and court authorities, speaking outside London’s Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.
“The beginning of the week saw Julian strip-searched three times, handcuffed nine times, put in five different holding cells, and his court reports in court were confiscated by prison authorities. Ending the week, as we’ve explained, with the refusal of the judge to allow him to move out of the glass box into the body of the court so he could be equally armed as due process requires,” said John Shipton, Julian’s father.
Lawyer Jennifer Robinson added that ‘He is unable to pass notes in a confidential and secure way to his legal team, he’s unable to seek clarification from his legal team and give instructions in the course of the proceedings. And the judges refuse his ability to leave the dock to be able to participate properly.”
The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since May 2019, after he was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching bail conditions to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.
Despite the sentence coming to an end on September 22, a British judge ordered Assange to remain in prison while facing proceedings concerning possible extradition to the US.
Video ID: 20200228-006
