-
UK: Assange”s extradition case postponed until September
Police monitored and later dispersed a group of protesters outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Monday as the WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing was discussed.
Based on the court’s decision, Assange’s extradition case has now been delayed until September.
Assange’s father John Shipton acknowledged the news. “Yes, for us it’s very good,” he said. “It’s a very good decision. Continuous hearing 7th September onwards is first class for us and it’s a win, it’s the start of the winning moves of the defence,” he concluded.
Footage showed Assange’s supporters holding banners and wearing face masks, as they were being supervised by the authorities outside Westminster Magistrates Court.
