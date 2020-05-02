UK: Black Africans dying at much higher rate than white Britons

Statistics are emerging in the UK, showing the COVID-19 death rate is higher among ethnic minorities.

There have been similar disparities in the US.

The government has promised to increase testing, tracking and tracing, as it looks to lifting its lockdown soon.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.

