UK: BLM rally outside Tottenham police station marks anniv. of Mark Duggan’s death
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside the Tottenham police station in London, on Saturday, to protest racist policing and mark the ninth anniversary of the police killing of Mark Duggan.
“We are here today because the police keep using their excessive force on people and we are here protesting for that to stop. It’s not just my son, my son was killed in the hands of the police, but it’s not only about my son, it’s about everybody,” said Margaret Smith, mother of Jermaine Baker, a black man shot dead during a police operation in North London, in 2015.
Protesters called for a ban on Tasers and condemned section 60 searches, which allows police to stop and search people without a reasonable suspicion.
“We are here to protest the racist stop and search laws that are used massively disproportionally on young black men to intimidate, to hurt, to damage,” a protester said.
“Stop and search doesn’t even stop crime and the statistics prove it,” she added.
Demonstrators could be seen sticking BLM signs on the police station door and chanting “no justice, no peace” in front of police officers.
The fatal shooting of Duggan, a 29-year-old resident of Tottenham, by police officers on August 4, 2011 had sparked the biggest riots in London in decades.
