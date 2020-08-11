-
UK: Boat carrying intercepted migrants arrives in Dover
A boat carrying migrants was filmed arriving at the Port of Dover on Monday, one day after the UK Home Office confirmed that four boats carrying 65 migrants were recovered in the English Channel.
People were seen helping migrants disembark the boat.
Border Force patrols found the boats moving towards the UK on Sunday, one day after at least 151 migrants travelling on 15 boats arrived on the coast of Kent.
