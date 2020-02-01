-
UK: Brexit supporters celebrate in London as Britain withdraws from EU
Supporters of Brexit gathered in Parliament Square in London to celebrate the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union on Friday.
The event, organised by the anti-European campaign group Leave means Leave, attracted big crowds of people waving Union Jack flags and chanting pro-Brexit slogans. They were met by a small number of counter-protesters.
The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and after 47 years it is the first member state to withdraw from the EU. The 11-month transition period will begin on Friday at 23:00 GMT.
