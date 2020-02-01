UK: Brexit supporters celebrate in London as Britain withdraws from EU

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Supporters of Brexit gathered in Parliament Square in London to celebrate the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union on Friday.

The event, organised by the anti-European campaign group Leave means Leave, attracted big crowds of people waving Union Jack flags and chanting pro-Brexit slogans. They were met by a small number of counter-protesters.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and after 47 years it is the first member state to withdraw from the EU. The 11-month transition period will begin on Friday at 23:00 GMT.

