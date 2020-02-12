UK: Brighton locals react to new coronavirus cases

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Locals in Brighton reacted to the news that four new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 linked to ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh were detected in the city over the weekend.

The 53-year-old scout attended a conference in Singapore where he is believed to have contracted the virus, before heading back to the UK via Geneva after spending some holidays in the Alps.

A retail worker said in an interview on Wednesday that the people were “worried.” “We are also taking measures, we are aware, we are cleaning our hands, we are calm. I think we are managing the situation quite well,” she added.

Others were more relaxed about the flu-like virus: “I think diseases happen quite frequently across the world. I think it’s very difficult to keep control over what people are doing and how far they travel but I don’t think it’s too much to worry about.”

One passer-by blamed ignorance about the virus for the spread of fear and racism. “I think a lot of the spread of the fear is about a race and xenophobia thing, more than the fear of what this virus actually is. I feel like there’s not enough education as to where it started rather than where it is now”, she added.

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 1,100 lives since it first emerged in Wuhan last December.

