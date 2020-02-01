UK: Buckingham Palace standing tall on Brexit morning

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Buckingham Palace was still standing on Saturday morning, the morning after Brexit became a reality.

The Mall was festooned with Union Jack flags, as normal, with the Victoria Memorial in the foreground.

The UK officially left the EU after 47 years of membership at 23:00 (GMT) on Friday, January 31, more than three years after the country voted to leave in the 2016 referendum.

Both parties now enter a transition period, due to end on December 31, 2020.

Video ID: 20200201-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly