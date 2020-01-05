UK: Cambridge Stop the War Coalition condemn Soleimani killing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Cambridge branch of the Stop the War Coalition protested the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The small gathering outside King’s College on Sunday featured speeches from peace activists.

In an interview, local Green Party politician Jeremy Caddick said the US-authorised airstrike on Friday was “not an act of self-defence.”

“It is an act of aggression. It is an act that is likely to bring about further war in the Middle East,” he added.

Soleimani’s assassination alongside several other Iranian-backed militia leaders has sparked international outrage and raised tensions in the Middle East.

The Stop the War Coalition was founded in 2001, in the wake of the September 11 attacks. It campaigns against what it believes are unjust wars.

