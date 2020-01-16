UK: Canada demands international experts be included in Ukrainian airliner investigation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Canada demanded that the Iranian government include international experts in investigations into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, as this is “the only way” for the international community to judge whether “there was due process”, announced Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne at a press conference held In London on Thursday.

” The only way that the international community will be able to judge Iran, is that if the investigation is transparent, is full and that people recognise that there was due process in that investigation and that it is done in accordance with international standards,” Champagne said.

Foreign ministers from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, the UK and Afghanistan, who all lost citizens in the downing of UIA flight PS752, met in London at the High Commission of Canada for an International Coordination and Response Group meeting regarding help for the victims’ families.

The plane crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

A diplomatic spat ensued as Western leaders blamed Iran for shooting down the plane, which Iran denied at first.

On January 11, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the plane.

