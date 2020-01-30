UK car output sinks in run-up to Brexit

British car production has fallen to its lowest level in almost a decade, with the trade body warning of the dangers of Brexit. Meanwhile, French customs make preparations at ports for the UK’s exit from the EU. Also, British companies react to the government’s position on Huawei in 5G networks, and the global economy grapples with the impact of the coronavirus on business.

