UK care homes lawsuit: Government sued for how it handled coronavirus in nursing homes

In the UK, a woman is taking legal action against the government after her father died in a care home with ‘suspected coronavirus’. Despite most deaths taking place in care homes, Cathy Gardner was told her lawsuit is ‘not in the public interest’. Angela Barnes has the story.

