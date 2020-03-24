-
UK: Central London nearly deserted after movements restricted over pandemic
Streets in central London appeared nearly deserted on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned gatherings of more than two people in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The shops and entertainment centres can be seen closed while public transport continues operating.
Addressing the nation on Monday night, Johnson called on all the citizens to remain at home for the duration of the quarantine unless absolutely necessary.
The UK reported 6,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which killed 336 people so far.
