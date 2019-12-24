-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Chelsea boss Lampard defends Rudiger over racist abuse
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard defended his player Antonio Rudiger, after the latter claimed he was subjected to racist chants during Chelsea’s match against Tottenham. The comment was made during a presser held in Stoke D’Abernon on Tuesday.
“I support him and all my players in any of those situations,” said Lampard, specifying that he will have a “one-on-one” talk with Rudiger after the press conference.
During Chelsea’s Premier League defeat of Tottenham on Sunday, Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and South Korea star Son Heung-min were both targets of alleged racist abuse from opposition fans.
Tottenham confirmed they are investigating the incident aimed at Rudiger, who says he heard monkey chants from the crowd following a red card given to Son.
Lampard also criticised Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, after he reportedly said Rudiger should “stand up and play” following the incident with Son.
“I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure,” said Lampard.
“I wouldn’t question Toni’s integrity on that. If it’s become the question of people standing up or falling down in the Premier League, I think there were a couple of instances in the past 15 minutes of the game where Tottenham players were going over in the box attempting to win a penalty,” he added.
Metropolitan Police stated a Chelsea fan had been arrested for a ‘racially aggravated public order offence’ which the South Korean was a target of.
The controversy is the latest in series of similar incidents to dog English football.
Earlier this year Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was the victim of online abuse, while a 13-year-old Burnley fan was ejected from his side’s game against Spurs for alleged racist gestures towards Son.
The UK government has said it is ready to intervene should footballing authorities fail to take a tougher stance on racist behaviour from fans.
Video ID: 20191224-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191224-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly