UK: Chelsea boss Lampard defends Rudiger over racist abuse

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard defended his player Antonio Rudiger, after the latter claimed he was subjected to racist chants during Chelsea’s match against Tottenham. The comment was made during a presser held in Stoke D’Abernon on Tuesday.

“I support him and all my players in any of those situations,” said Lampard, specifying that he will have a “one-on-one” talk with Rudiger after the press conference.

During Chelsea’s Premier League defeat of Tottenham on Sunday, Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and South Korea star Son Heung-min were both targets of alleged racist abuse from opposition fans.

Tottenham confirmed they are investigating the incident aimed at Rudiger, who says he heard monkey chants from the crowd following a red card given to Son.

Lampard also criticised Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, after he reportedly said Rudiger should “stand up and play” following the incident with Son.

“I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure,” said Lampard.

“I wouldn’t question Toni’s integrity on that. If it’s become the question of people standing up or falling down in the Premier League, I think there were a couple of instances in the past 15 minutes of the game where Tottenham players were going over in the box attempting to win a penalty,” he added.

Metropolitan Police stated a Chelsea fan had been arrested for a ‘racially aggravated public order offence’ which the South Korean was a target of.

The controversy is the latest in series of similar incidents to dog English football.

Earlier this year Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was the victim of online abuse, while a 13-year-old Burnley fan was ejected from his side’s game against Spurs for alleged racist gestures towards Son.

The UK government has said it is ready to intervene should footballing authorities fail to take a tougher stance on racist behaviour from fans.

