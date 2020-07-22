-
Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests - 56 mins ago
-
UK considers new spy law after Russia report – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump concedes US Covid-19 crisis to ‘get worse before it gets better’ - 3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe journalist arrested: Hopewell Chin’ono was charged with inciting violence - 11 hours ago
-
How will the EU recovery fund work? - 12 hours ago
-
Anthony | Trailer – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
United States of Europe? EU recovery plan pools borrowing - 13 hours ago
-
Russia report: UK ‘actively avoided’ probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote - 16 hours ago
-
Can the coronavirus cause permanent brain damage? | COVID-19 Special - 16 hours ago
-
Ukraine hostages: Police negotiating with armed man holding 10 people on bus in Lutsk - 17 hours ago
Ministers are considering strengthening security laws after a report by MPs said the government had “badly underestimated” the threat of Russian interference to the UK.
It’s Wednesday 22 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
