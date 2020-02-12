UK: Corbyn urges government to block Assange extradition to US

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NEWS USE ONLY. STRICTLY NOT TO BE USED IN ANY COMEDY/SATIRICAL PROGRAMMING OR FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ONLINE USE PERMITTED.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn praised WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange for exposing US “war crimes” and urged the UK government to halt his extradition, at the House of Commons in London, on Wednesday.

“This deep disparity with the US is about to be laid bare when the Court decide whether the Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange will be extradited to the US on charges of espionage for exposing war crimes, the murder of civilians and large-scale corruption,” Corbyn denounced.

He went on urging UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a stance against the US’ request for Assange’s extradition and safeguard the rights of journalists and whistleblowers.

Johnson refused to comment on Assange’s case but agreed that the extradition treaty between the two allies were unbalanced.

“I’m not going to comment on any individual case but it is obvious that the rights of journalists and whistleblowers should be upheld and this government will clearly continue to do that,” Johnson replied.

Assange was arrested on April 11, 2018, after seven years of in the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had requested asylum. Following the arrest, US authorities issued a charge of conspiracy for hacking crimes.

The WikiLeaks co-founder has remained behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since May 2019, after he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations. Despite this sentence coming to an end on September 22, a British judge ordered Assange remain in prison while facing extradition to the US, due to his previous history of absconding.

Video ID: 20200212-056

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-056

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly