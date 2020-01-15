UK: Corbyn”s manifesto offer rebuffed by Johnson

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered to send British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a copy of his party’s manifesto during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Corbyn had been asking about the government’s plan for adult social care.

Johnson said he was pleased Corbyn was still fighting on his manifesto.

“It was pretty clear what [the British people] thought of it and what they thought of the credibility of the promises he made,” he retorted.

The response drew loud cheers and laughter among the ranks of Conservatives behind him.

The PM then continued his attack: “Whenever Labour is in office they wreck the economy and they put unemployment higher and they make us less able to pay for great public services.”

“They will not take this country forward, they will take it backward,” he concluded.

