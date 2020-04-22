-
UK coronavirus death toll 40 percent higher than reported
As some European countries gradually ease lockdown restrictions, the picture is quite different in the United Kingdom.
Research by the Office of National Statistics suggested the actual death toll in England and Wales – in early April – was 40 percent higher than the number reported by Downing Street.
The death toll in the UK is continuing to rise and the government is facing criticism over a lack of protective gear for healthcare workers.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.
