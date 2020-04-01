Share
UK coronavirus deaths jump by record 563 in a day

58 mins ago

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 563 in the last 24 hours, a record jump that brought the number of patients who died in hospital to 2,352.
The announcement on Wednesday came as Spain recorded its highest daily death toll – another 864 people – while infections jumped to 102,136, up from 94,417.

