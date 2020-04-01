UK coronavirus deaths jump by record 563 in a day

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 563 in the last 24 hours, a record jump that brought the number of patients who died in hospital to 2,352.

The announcement on Wednesday came as Spain recorded its highest daily death toll – another 864 people – while infections jumped to 102,136, up from 94,417.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #Coronavirus