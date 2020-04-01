UK coronavirus deaths rise 27 percent in one day

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose by 27 percent on Tuesday.

A government minister has called the spike “deeply shocking” as the country’s health service struggles to get a grip on the crisis.

Critics say the government was slow to contain the pandemic. But health workers are finally starting to get tested and more ventilators will arrive next week.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #COVID-19 #UKCoronavirus