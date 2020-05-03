UK coronavirus hospital admissions ‘past peak’ – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Today’s UK government daily briefing is led by Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Joining him for the Downing Street briefing is Professor Stephen Powis, the medical director for NHS England.

Testing falls below the government’s daily target. The latest UK figures show that daily testing has fallen below the government’s target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of April. The figures for the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday showed 76,496 tests. NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis acknowledged that the number represented a “little bit of a dip”.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who set the testing goal, said on Friday that it had been met by the end of April – with 122,347 tests conducted on the final day of the month.

But the government was criticised for including 40,000 postal tests that were sent out but not necessarily done.

The figures announced on Saturday, for the 24 hours up to 9am that day, showed 105,937 tests.

