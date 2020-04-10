UK coronavirus toll jumps as Johnson leaves ICU

The United Kingdom’s death toll from coronavirus has risen to nearly 8,000 with more than 65,000 confirmed cases.

The number of new deaths on Thursday fell slightly compared with the day before, but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has urged people to stick to the quarantine measures.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

