-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Court rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ethical veganism is a “philosophical belief” and thus protected under the law, a tribunal has ruled for the first time worldwide in Norwich on Friday.
The landmark case was brought by vegan Jordi Casamitjana, who claims he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports because of his ethical veganism.
His former employer says he was dismissed for gross misconduct after disclosing the organisation invested pension funds in firms involved in animal testing. After raising the issue to no avail, Casamitjana then informed his colleagues and was sacked.
The judge said that ethical vegans should be protected in British workplaces under the same protections outlined in the Equality Act 2010 that shield religious beliefs.
In an interview outside court, Casamitjana said he was “very happy” with the ruling.
“It’s so good for me and for all the vegans in the world to know that any country has started to recognise legally the importance of veganism as a protected belief,” he added.
The decision of whether Casamitjana was in fact dismissed due to his ethical veganism will be decided in another ruling due in late February.
Video ID: 20200103-019
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-019
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly