UK cracks down on harmful social media content
The United Kingdom has announced measures to hold social media platforms accountable for harmful content for better protection of online users.
Under new plans, tech firms will be responsible for removing content that promotes violence, cyberbullying or child abuse.
Companies and executives could face substantial fines or prison sentences if they fail to act.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan has more.
