UK deaths pass 26,000 as care homes are added

The UK government was questioned over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as deaths in the country rose to more than 26,000 – the second-highest in Europe.

Opposition members asked about why seniors were continuing to die in elderly homes and what the government was doing about the lack of protective gear for medics.

In Europe, Germany is facing its worst recession since World War II while Spain’s number of deaths continues to drop.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.

