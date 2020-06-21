-
UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests - 10 hours ago
DRC president’s top aide gets 20-year jail term for corruption - 10 hours ago
Egypt readies army to intervene in Libya ‘if necessary’ - 11 hours ago
US judge rules Bolton can publish White House memoir despite Trump bid to block it - 12 hours ago
Thousands of empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa - 12 hours ago
Project Force What is behind China’s naval ambitions - 12 hours ago
Belarusian bloggers: Breaking the media mould | The Listening Post (Feature) - 12 hours ago
Several people killed in stabbing spree in Reading - 12 hours ago
Belgium’s racist colonial legacy | Focus on Europe - 12 hours ago
Top New York prosecutor leaves job after standoff with Barr - 12 hours ago
UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests
For the fourth weekend in a row, Black Lives Matter protesters have been rallying in cities across the UK.
Hundreds joined the demonstration in London’s Hyde Park.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.
