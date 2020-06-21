UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

For the fourth weekend in a row, Black Lives Matter protesters have been rallying in cities across the UK.

Hundreds joined the demonstration in London’s Hyde Park.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

