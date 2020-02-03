-
UK: Demonstrators mark 48th anniversary of Bloody Sunday with Derry march
Thousands of demonstrators took part in a march in Northern Ireland’s Derry on Sunday to mark 48 years since the Bloody Sunday massacre. Footage shows people marching with memorial banners and symbolic white crosses.
“My father was wounded and going out to actually comfort the body of my brother – 19-year-old brother – who was lying dead. He’d been shot. That’s who I’m here for,” said Kate Nash, a relative of victims.
14 people were killed and 12 were injured after British soldiers from the Parachute Regime opened fire at unarmed civilians at a civil rights rally in Derry on January 30 1972.
“We’ve come a long way. There has been an apology by the British government, but not an admission of their guilt. And the first of the soldiers responsible for the shootings on those days – we will have our day in court – will be brought to court, Soldier F,” said another protester.
The case of ‘Soldier F’ is set to resume on February 7 after the trial was moved to Belfast due to security concerns. The decision angered the relatives of the victims.
