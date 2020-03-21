-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Empty streets in London as coronavirus lockdown takes effect
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
After a long holdout, London began its lockdown this Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to stanch the contagion stemming from the coronavirus.
In spite of hopes that residents would obey guidelines to remain home and socially distance themselves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the strict measures on Friday to close all restaurants, pubs, cafes, nightclubs, cinemas, and other social spaces until further notice.
Footage shot on Saturday shows mostly empty streets and storefronts plastered with notices that they will remain closed.
The once-bustling capital and global financial centre is the most affected city in the country. The UK has registered just over 4,000 cases of the illness and 180 deaths.
Video ID: 20200321-027
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-027
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly