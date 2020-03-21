UK: Empty streets in London as coronavirus lockdown takes effect

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

After a long holdout, London began its lockdown this Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to stanch the contagion stemming from the coronavirus.

In spite of hopes that residents would obey guidelines to remain home and socially distance themselves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the strict measures on Friday to close all restaurants, pubs, cafes, nightclubs, cinemas, and other social spaces until further notice.

Footage shot on Saturday shows mostly empty streets and storefronts plastered with notices that they will remain closed.

The once-bustling capital and global financial centre is the most affected city in the country. The UK has registered just over 4,000 cases of the illness and 180 deaths.

Video ID: 20200321-027

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-027

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly